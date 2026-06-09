Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's recent visit to Seoul was brief, lasting little more than a day. Yet, its significance extends far beyond the schedule itself. His meetings with Korean officials and his keynote address at Korea University should not be viewed as routine diplomatic engagements. Rather, they represent an important step in preparing the next phase of South Korea-Türkiye relations at a time when both countries face rapidly changing regional and global environments.

The visit comes at a particularly important moment. Since the summit meeting between President Lee Jae-myung and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last November, both governments have explored a wide range of new cooperative initiatives. Discussions have expanded beyond traditional trade relations to include defense industries, energy security, supply chains, advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Among these issues, cooperation in the energy sector deserves particular attention. Türkiye's planned Sinop Nuclear Power Plant project has generated sustained consultations between Turkish authorities and Korean institutions. Numerous technical feasibility discussions and working-level consultations have already taken place. Similar momentum is evident in defense cooperation, where both countries possess complementary industrial capabilities and strategic interests.

Against this backdrop, Fidan's visit serves as an important strategic review of ongoing bilateral initiatives and as a preparatory step toward a future presidential summit. As many projects move from conceptual discussions toward implementation, political guidance from the highest level will become increasingly necessary.

Indeed, South Korea and Türkiye remain among the few countries whose strategic interests are highly complementary rather than competitive. There are remarkably few areas where the two countries face direct geopolitical friction, while numerous sectors offer opportunities for cooperation that can generate mutual benefits. Such conditions are rare in contemporary international politics.

Vision for global governance

During his lecture at Korea University, titled “The Future of Global Governance: A Turkish Perspective,” Fidan argued that the world is facing not merely a security crisis but a deeper crisis of governance. Despite the proliferation of international institutions, treaties and diplomatic mechanisms, the international community increasingly struggles to respond effectively to contemporary challenges.

His diagnosis resonated strongly in South Korea. Both South Korea and Türkiye have long advocated reform of the existing international order. Both support multilateralism, diplomacy and rules-based cooperation. Both understand that global stability can no longer depend solely on the actions of major powers.

Recent developments have only reinforced this reality. The Russia-Ukraine War, ongoing instability in the Middle East, and the recent military confrontation involving the United States and Iran have exposed the limitations of a global order heavily dependent on great-power management. International institutions have often proven unable to prevent crises, while major powers increasingly prioritize strategic competition over collective problem-solving. In this environment, middle powers are no longer peripheral actors. They are becoming indispensable stakeholders in maintaining international stability.

As Fidan noted, countries capable of building coalitions, facilitating dialogue, and producing practical solutions are increasingly expected to contribute to global governance. South Korea and Türkiye fit this description remarkably well. Neither country is a traditional great power. Yet both possess advanced economies, sophisticated technological capabilities, extensive diplomatic networks, and growing international influence. More importantly, both serve as bridges between regions. Türkiye connects Europe, the Middle East, and Central Eurasia, while South Korea serves as a critical actor linking Northeast Asia with the broader Indo-Pacific. This shared strategic identity creates opportunities for cooperation not only at the bilateral level but also within broader multilateral frameworks across Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific.

Fidan's lecture also highlighted an important question regarding the future direction of South Korea-Türkiye relations. Officially, the two countries have maintained a strategic partnership. For decades, both peoples have referred to one another as “Brother Nations," a phrase rooted in shared memories of the Korean War and reinforced by enduring cultural affinity and mutual goodwill. However, while this symbolism remains valuable, symbolism alone is insufficient in an era defined by strategic competition and economic transformation.

The time has come to institutionalize this unique relationship through a higher-level diplomatic framework. A comprehensive strategic partnership would provide a stronger foundation for future collaboration.

Towards presidential bonds

Achieving this objective ultimately requires political leadership. Both South Korea and Türkiye operate under presidential systems in which national leaders play decisive roles in setting strategic priorities and mobilizing government resources. Working-level consultations and ministerial meetings are essential, but transformative initiatives often require presidential direction.

This is why the momentum generated by Fidan's visit should now be elevated to the summit level. A future meeting between President Lee and President Erdoğan would provide an opportunity to review ongoing projects, remove bureaucratic obstacles, and identify new areas for cooperation. It would also send a powerful signal that both governments are committed to transforming political goodwill into tangible outcomes. Given the substantial progress already achieved through sectoral consultations and working-group meetings, the timing for such a summit is increasingly favorable.

For decades, Korea and Türkiye have proudly called each other brother nations. The challenge now is to transform that historic friendship into one of the most consequential middle-power partnerships of the 21st century.