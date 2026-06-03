Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to pay an official visit to South Korea on June 4 as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership and expand cooperation in trade, technology, defense and regional security, Foreign Ministry sources said.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and deliver a speech at a conference hosted by Korea University.

According to ministry sources, discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two countries, whose relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2012.

Fidan is expected to underline the shared commitment of Ankara and Seoul to further deepen political and economic relations. The talks are also expected to address ways to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

South Korea is Türkiye’s second-largest trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region, with bilateral trade reaching $11.3 billion in 2025.

The ministers are also expected to discuss updating the existing Free Trade Agreement to broaden its scope and encourage greater mutual investment. South Korean direct investment in Türkiye has surpassed $3.5 billion, while more than 430 South Korean-funded companies currently operate in the country.

Cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, next-generation battery systems and transportation infrastructure, is expected to feature prominently in the talks.

The two sides are also expected to evaluate partnership opportunities in nuclear and renewable energy projects, as well as joint initiatives related to the reconstruction of Ukraine, Syria and Palestine. Potential cooperation projects in Central Asia and Africa are also expected to be discussed.

Defense industry cooperation will be another key item on the agenda. Sources said Fidan is expected to highlight the successful collaboration demonstrated through the Altay main battle tank project and discuss potential joint initiatives involving unmanned aerial vehicle technologies and other defense programs.

Regional and international developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran, Syria, Palestine and developments in East Asia, are also expected to be reviewed.

Türkiye-South Korea ties

Türkiye and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1957, and their ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2012.

The ninth meeting of the Türkiye-South Korea Joint Economic and Technical Cooperation Commission (JETCO) was held in Seoul in February 2026. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last visited South Korea on May 2-3, 2018. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung paid an official visit to Türkiye on Nov. 24-25, 2025, during which five agreements were signed and a Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Türkiye and South Korea was issued. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also paid a working visit to Türkiye on Jan. 21, 2026.