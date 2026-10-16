Sudanese Foreign Minister Muhyiddin Salim expressed appreciation for Türkiye's diplomatic support on international platforms as Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and postwar reconstruction.

In an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Salim discussed regional and international efforts to end the conflict, identifying Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Russia and China among the countries supporting Sudan.

He welcomed Türkiye's diplomatic backing and said Sudan remained open to serious initiatives aimed at ending the war, provided any settlement respected the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the will of its people.

Salim also warned that foreign interference had prolonged the fighting and urged international actors to respect Sudan's sovereignty.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), triggering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

According to the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations, the conflict has displaced millions and caused widespread loss of life.

Ankara pledges continued aid

Meanwhile, Türkiye's ambassador to Sudan, Fahri Türker Oba, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Ankara remained committed to supporting Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Türkiye never abandoned Sudan, even during its most difficult days," Oba said, highlighting the countries' longstanding historical and cultural ties.

He said Turkish public institutions and nongovernmental organizations had provided humanitarian assistance, including shelter and essential supplies, since the conflict began.

Oba, whose father served as ambassador to Sudan 26 years ago, also outlined plans to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of rebuilding war-damaged cities, saying Turkish companies could contribute to Sudan's economic recovery.

He said discussions with the governor of Red Sea state included plans for a Turkish-Sudanese business forum in Suakin in January, aimed at promoting joint investment projects.

Despite suffering substantial losses, Turkish entrepreneurs remained determined to resume operations, he added.

"We lost 70% to 80% of our assets. Even though everything was looted, we are still standing," Oba quoted Turkish businesspeople as saying.

Turkish companies are exploring projects in shipbuilding, liquefied petroleum gas, food, furniture, construction and infrastructure.

Oba also highlighted educational cooperation, including efforts to reopen the war-damaged Turkish school in Khartoum for the 2027-2028 academic year.

"The future of our bilateral relations is bright, and it will be even brighter," he noted, reaffirming Ankara's continued support for Sudan's people and institutions.

Despite Sudan’s ongoing conflict and broader regional challenges, bilateral trade reached approximately $390 million in 2025, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye has continued humanitarian support, sending eight aid ships carrying around 12,000 tons of relief supplies and 30,000 tents since mid-2024.

In July 2025, Türkiye’s Health Ministry delivered 64 tons of medical supplies to support Sudan’s response to a cholera outbreak.