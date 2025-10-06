The Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Turkish nationals illegally held by Israel for participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla will be brought home.

Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a social media post that they were working for the return of 14 citizens still held in Israel via Jordan, possibly on Tuesday, and details would likely be “cleared” on Monday.

Another 36 Turkish activists already returned to Türkiye on Oct. 4 aboard a Turkish Airlines flight that also brought activists from other countries who were illegally detained by Israel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which departed to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gazan waters on the evening of Oct. 1. Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla, seizing dozens of boats and detaining hundreds of activists. The flotilla is the largest organized effort in recent years to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.