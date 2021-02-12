Fifteen Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates last month off the Nigerian coast have been freed, media outlets reported Friday.

The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe.

An Azerbaijani crew member was killed in the pirate attack while three other crew members escaped alive. They reached Gabon on their own and returned to Turkey on Jan. 30.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday said the freed sailors were in good health and that they would be brought to Turkey from Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Turkish Airlines (THY) flight, without specifying the date.

The positive development Friday came two weeks after the kidnappers made the first contact with the shipping company to discuss a ransom.

The crew, family members and security sources described the raid as a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack.

Officials from the company that supplied the crew for the ship also said the crew members of the M/V Mozart were in good health and were expected to return to Turkey in a few days, according to public broadcaster TRT.

The private broadcaster NTV said the seamen were brought to Nigeria where they were undergoing health checks.

It is not clear whether the rescue involved an operation or the pirates themselves released the hostages.

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.