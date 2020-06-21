At least four civilians, including children, were injured Saturday when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in Afrin city, northern Syria.

In Afrin's city center, which was liberated from terrorists by Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, a bomb planted in a parked car exploded, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Apart from the injured, material damage was also seen in the area, the source added.

The YPG/PKK terror group is suspected of carrying out the attack.

The terror group, which still occupies Tal Rifaat and Manbij cities of Syria, often targets al-Bab, Azaz, Jarablus and Afrin.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's branch in Syria, just across Turkey's southern border.