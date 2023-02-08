A group of 44 Taiwanese rescuers arrived on Wednesday in Adıyaman province following the devastating earthquakes that affected 10 provinces in Türkiye.

The team of 44 people, who came to Türkiye from Taiwan with the necessary tools and search dogs for rescue activities, started working in Adıyaman.

With the help of search dogs, the teams will try to reach people under the rubble at different points.

Taiwanese Premier Chen Chien-Jen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu saw off Taiwan’s second rescue team on its way to Türkiye on Tuesday.

“We hope our increased donation of $2 million & the total of 130 specialists & 5 search dogs help ensure the expedient extrication of all trapped by the catastrophe,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

"When Taiwan suffered an earthquake in 1999 we welcomed help from Türkiye. Now it’s our turn to lend a hand. In the last 2 days, 130 Taiwanese rescue workers have joined the efforts," the country's vice president, Lai Ching-te said.

Governments and international organizations from around the world have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck central Türkiye and northwest Syria.

At least 6,234 people were killed and 37,011 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, the country's disaster agency said on Wednesday.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

Türkiye is observing seven days of national mourning after the devastating quakes.