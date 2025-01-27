Authorities arrested five people on cyber espionage charges through a software system uncovered thanks to information from the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Turkish media reported Monday.

An investigation led by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital, Ankara, discovered that a software program known as “Avatar” or “Adalet” (Turkish for "justice"), exclusively designed for attorneys, was used by hundreds of lawyers, enabling unlawful access to the personal data of many citizens.

Gendarmerie forces and the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) cooperated in the critical operation against five suspects, including the software’s manager and developers, in Istanbul and the western port city of Izmir.

All five suspects were arrested on Monday to await trial.

The suspects sold the software by falsely claiming it worked integrated with the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP), which helped them achieve a vast network of users.

Authorities continue to search for lawyers using the software and investigate financial connections as part of the investigation, which also involves the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

Authorities aim to expose the economic repercussions of unlawful activities and block the inflow of criminal gains.

Last October, Turkish authorities arrested nine people similarly linked to a global cyber espionage network, which is accused of sharing stolen personal data and other critical information with various entities, including terrorist organizations.

According to the ongoing confidential investigation, the seized data was also used by organized crime rings to blackmail citizens, including adolescents and even children.

MIT plans to continue expanding its cyber espionage operations to safeguard sensitive personal data and will scrutinize international connections as well.

Turkish intelligence, in recent years, has uncovered several spy networks operated by independent groups, terrorist organizations like Daesh, or foreign intelligence agencies in Türkiye.

Also in October, authorities in Istanbul indicted seven suspects for conducting espionage for Chinese intelligence, while in September, 37 people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence were handed prison sentences ranging from six to eight years.

According to Turkish security sources, Mossad often uses online communication applications to recruit operatives to spy on Palestinians and other foreign nationals living in Türkiye.