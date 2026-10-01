The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will pick its next chair in 2027. It is still unclear whether incumbent Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will run again, but the names of at least seven people are circulating, with one politician announcing his intention to challenge Kılıçdaroğlu.

The large number shows that the party, Türkiye’s oldest, will have its fair share of feuds even after the bitter departure of former Chair Özgür Özel and fellow lawmakers, ending CHP’s status as “main opposition.”

Following the launch of the CHP’s congress calendar on Sept. 10, attention has turned to the party’s grand congress, which is planned for spring 2027. District and provincial congresses are expected to be completed by Feb. 14, 2027, after which the party's assembly is expected to finalize the date of the grand congress.

The names of Aytuğ Atıcı, Muharrem Ince (a former presidential candidate), Engin Altay, Oğuz Kaan Salıcı, Ali Öztunç and Vahap Seçer are reportedly being discussed as potential candidates for party chair. Seçer, mayor of Mersin, was detained on Wednesday on charges of corruption. CHP Elazığ lawmaker Gürsel Erol had also publicly listed the same names. Ümit Uysal, the party’s mayor for Muratpaşa district in the southern province of Antalya, is also circulating as a potential candidate. Kılıçdaroğlu has not completely ruled out a candidacy when asked whether he would run.

The figure to take a concrete step toward a candidacy was Aytuğ Atıcı. Atıcı, a former CHP lawmaker from Mersin, announced his candidacy for party chair on Sept. 15. Before announcing his decision, Atıcı met with Kılıçdaroğlu and informed him that he would run at the congress.

Muharrem Ince is also among the names most frequently discussed in speculation over the party leadership.

A Sept. 24 exclusive report by the Takvim news website said Ince was sounding out support for a leadership bid but was considering running only if Kılıçdaroğlu did not enter the race and broad consensus emerged within the party. The same report said there was speculation that Ince preferred a formula that could be supported by different factions within the party rather than a race involving multiple candidates.