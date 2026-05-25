Members of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) took its 38th ordinary congress to court. They alleged that the will of the delegates had been compromised through extra-political means such as job placements, payments in kind and rent distribution.

A process of reckoning began between cadres close to former chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the groups backing Özgür Özel, whose leadership was nullified recently, and Istanbul's former Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. After a lengthy judicial process, the court ruled "absolute nullity." It held that Kılıçdaroğlu and the party organs preceding the convention should remain in their positions. Yet neither during the court proceedings nor in their aftermath did the new and old cadres make any genuine effort to resolve this crisis.

As a result, we are looking at a CHP that cannot resolve the multiple crises of its own making within Turkish politics. The party's long-running crises cannot be reduced to a technical matter explicable by a single court ruling. The CHP's descent into the courts was not the product of developments outside the party. It was the outcome of its own internal reckoning and intra-party power struggle.

The foundations of this crisis were laid for pragmatic reasons during the Kılıçdaroğlu era and it only deepened as the genetic code of CHP politics eroded. Under previous chairs, too, cadres with differing political leanings, or with no real political stance at all, were invited into the party on pragmatic grounds. But those inclusions never reached a scale capable of shifting the party's center of gravity.

Under Kılıçdaroğlu, however, things took a different turn. Anyone who wished to graft themselves onto the party, based on anti-government sentiment and a desire to settle scores with the ruling power, was welcomed in. Moreover, under the rhetoric of reaching voters beyond the CHP's traditional base, a great many pragmatic figures were nominated as deputies and mayoral candidates. These names were installed into the party's cadres.

As a result, the party's center of gravity, with no small help from the "resource advantage" these figures wielded, passed into the hands of cadres who had belatedly attached themselves to the CHP. Mayors, many of them in metropolitan municipalities, for instance, were selected from this pool of pragmatic, non-CHP cadres on the strength of their anti-government posture. Their political motivation rested less on service, investment, identity, ideology, or party loyalty than on seizing greater political power as quickly as possible.

The Istanbul-centered new power bloc, fueled by the enormous rent of metropolitan municipal resources and by the new media order, acquired the leverage to determine CHP cadres. As subsequent intra-party debates revealed, this Istanbul-based political force within the CHP not only shaped the party's internal cadres but also redirected the resources of non-Istanbul local administrations to serve its own political fight.

Eventually, the allegation that the delegates' will had been compromised through the municipalities' logistical capabilities and resources is what landed the CHP in court. In time, it became clear that the root cause of the CHP's slide into these crises was directly tied to the political cadre choices during the Kılıçdaroğlu era.

Looking at the new-versus-old management struggle today, with Imamoğlu foremost in Istanbul, it is not difficult to trace this pattern through individual names. In this sense, the pragmatic cadres transferred in to reshape general politics ended up reshaping the CHP's own leadership.

As the CHP's genetic makeup eroded, the analysis that the party itself had been sacrificed for the sake of broader political ambition gained wider acceptance. Rather than resolving the crisis the party had fallen into, the new cadres tried to externalize it through a series of rhetorical devices. With the narrative of a "government judiciary," they brushed aside the claims of their own members. They downplayed developments concerning the municipalities and the allegations of corruption and bribery. They sought to drag the judiciary's eventual ruling onto the terrain of political debate through tactics and frames such as "the economic cost," "they wouldn't dare," and "what is happening is political obstruction." They also tried to mask the problem by externalizing it. Yet, irrespective of how the judiciary might rule, the CHP could have resolved its internal problem through its "wise elders" or through intra-party reconciliation mechanisms.

In the end, instead of resolving the approaching crisis, they chose an intra-party reckoning and a power struggle that would only deepen it. Even after the resulting picture and the court ruling, they continue along the same line, either by manufacturing a justification for a new political formation or holding on to a psychological upper hand to reshape the party's cadres once again.

As for the voters who have been following all of this closely, they are now focused on a single question: if a party cannot resolve its own crisis, if it were to come to power, how exactly would it resolve the country's problems?