President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed nine mayors into the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), presenting them with party badges during a ceremony in Ankara while emphasizing the party's expanding membership and nationwide organizational network.

The ceremony took place at the AK Party Congress Center during an expanded meeting of provincial party chairs attended by senior party officials and local representatives.

The newly joined officials included Tekirdağ Metropolitan Mayor Candan Yüceer, Antalya Metropolitan Deputy Mayor Büşra Özdemir, Korkuteli Mayor Saniye Caran, Demre Mayor Fahri Duran, acting Beyoğlu Mayor Sefer Karaahmetoğlu, Tirebolu Mayor Bülent Kara, Yumurtalık Mayor Erdinç Altıok, Enez Mayor Özkan Günenç and Karahallı Mayor Ramazan Karakaya.

Erdoğan personally presented party badges to the nine officials, marking their formal entry into the AK Party.

Addressing the gathering, Erdoğan described the AK Party as Türkiye's largest political party, saying its membership was approaching 12 million.

He praised the party's institutional experience, organizational structure and grassroots presence, arguing that its strength came from its close ties with citizens.

"Above all, the AK Party is the party of the people," Erdoğan emphasized, crediting party members and local organizations for its political development over the past 24 years.

He said the party would continue expanding its organizational reach while pursuing the goal of building a stronger Türkiye.

President stresses engagement

Erdoğan said AK Party representatives continued meeting citizens across all 81 provinces and 922 districts, maintaining direct communication with communities through neighborhood visits, consultations and local gatherings.

He highlighted the party's "Türkiye Century Meetings," an outreach initiative aimed at engaging people from different age groups, backgrounds and political perspectives.

The meetings provide opportunities to hear public concerns, collect feedback and identify issues requiring government attention, according to the president.

He said party officials regularly engage with shopkeepers, farmers, young people, women, civil society organizations and business representatives.

"We are in every district and every village of this country," Erdoğan said, stressing that the party's connection with ordinary citizens had remained central to its political identity.

Erdoğan also urged party officials to avoid becoming detached from the communities they represent.

"No one, from district executives to the president, can hide behind soundproof walls or turn a deaf ear to the people's voices," he said.

He acknowledged that despite the party's achievements over the past 24 years, some goals remained unfulfilled.

"We have accomplished very important things in 24 years. We are also aware of what we have not achieved," Erdoğan noted.

He added that the party would continue listening to public expectations and criticism, assessing its shortcomings and working to address them.