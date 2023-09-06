The "Border Brigades” of the Syrian opposition army, formed with the assistance of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), work for the security of both Türkiye and Syria.

Established in 2021, the brigades patrolling the lengthy border halt illegal crossings, including by members of several terrorist groups such as the PKK, its Syrian wing YPG and Daesh. In the first eight months of 2023, they prevented illegal entries of 12,506 to Türkiye from Syria. The brigades are active in areas Türkiye was instrumental in liberating from the PKK/YPG and Daesh in recent years. Along with individuals trying to infiltrate Türkiye, the forces carry out operations against human smugglers.

They proved effective in detecting routes frequently used by smugglers and infiltrators and collaborating with other law enforcement forces of the opposition.

Large parts of Türkiye's southern border with Syria are occupied by the PKK/YPG, which is supported by Türkiye's NATO ally the United States. Along with YPG terrorists, members of the Daesh terrorist group also try to infiltrate Türkiye's southern borders to carry out terrorist attacks in the country.

On the other side of the border, Turkish soldiers stationed on Türkiye's longest land border with Syria are keeping watch with domestically produced weapons, equipment and systems to protect the national borders. Troops affiliated with the First and Third Border Regiment Command, covering the provinces of Kilis, Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa, keep watch on the border 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The "Border Eagles," who watch the borderline like hawks, actively use state-of-the-art domestic and national weapons and equipment in the fight against terrorism while also preventing illegal crossings and smuggling.

The "DRAGONEYE" Electro-Optical Sensor System produced by local defense firm Aselsan is the biggest help to soldiers who are constantly monitoring the border from the watch towers behind the modular concrete walls made of 7-ton blocks, each of which is 3 meters long (9.8 feet) and 2 meters wide. Forces actively use this device, which has high visibility, detection and diagnosis features, and a motion-sensitive and solar-powered "video trap" device, especially in critical areas. The "video trap" instantly takes an image and transmits it to the control center if anything passes around it. If a negative situation is detected, a team is then dispatched to that point.

Soldiers also use technology to detect tunnels dug to cross the border. Portable underground imaging radar is used to uncover pits, spaces and tunnels under the ground with electromagnetic waves. In addition, canine teams, the biggest support for security forces everywhere, also serve alongside the soldiers. Trained dogs of different breeds patrol the border with soldiers. Especially in bad weather, these dogs are used to detect illegal passages thanks to their sensitive sense of smell.