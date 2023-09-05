Four civilians were injured in an attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria, local sources said Tuesday.

Late into the night, from the occupied town of Ureyme in Manbij, the terrorists launched an attack on the village of Qabasin, the northeast of al-Bab, which was rid of Daesh terrorism by Türkiye’s Operation Euphrates Shield in February 2017, sources said.

A day before, one civilian was killed and two others were injured in another attack by the terrorists on the village of Salihiyah south of Tell Abyad in the same region, another area cleared of terrorism by Türkiye’s Operation Peace Spring in October 2019.

The PKK has been waging a bloody terror campaign against Türkiye since the 1980s, and it’s considered a terrorist group by Ankara, Britain, the United States and European Union. Its terrorists have established safe havens in northern Iraq and Syria and frequently launch attacks on Turkish soil and local areas. They have been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the U.S.-backed Syrian wing of the PKK. Under the guise of the YPG, it has been Washington’s main partner in Syria and has driven Daesh out of the country's north and east over the last four years. Despite Ankara’s documentation of the fact that the YPG and PKK are, in actuality, the same terrorist group, consistent U.S. support for the terrorists remains a source of significant strain between the allies.

Taking advantage of the power vacuum created by the Syrian Civil War since 2011, YPG/PKK terrorists have invaded several Syrian provinces, including Deir al-Zour, with the help of Washington. They forced many locals to migrate, bringing in their militants to change the regional demographic.

Since 2016, Türkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel PKK/YPG and Daesh forces from border areas of northern Syria, as well as Iraq, and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

The PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempt to enter the operation zones frequently, target civilian houses with missile attacks. Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Syria. The YPG has forced young people from areas under its control to join its forces within the so-called "compulsory conscription in the duty of self-defense."