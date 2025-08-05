The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) central executive committee is set to convene Wednesday to discuss the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

AK Party members will review the work of the parliamentary terror-free Türkiye committee, which held its inaugural meeting Tuesday at Parliament. An informational report on the committee’s efforts will be presented.

The 51-member committee, comprised of legislators from most major parties, is charged with proposing and supervising legal and political reforms following the PKK terrorist group’s decision to disband and lay down arms, ending a four-decade-long terror campaign that claimed over 40,000 lives.

The AK Party’s upcoming Türkiye Meetings program, set to launch this weekend, is also expected to be on the agenda.

In addition, the Health Ministry will deliver a presentation, following up on proposals made by the party’s Health Policies Department during the executive committee meeting two weeks ago.

The situation in Gaza will also be discussed, particularly in light of Israel’s ongoing attacks and embargoes. Erdoğan, who has recently stepped up diplomatic activity on the issue, is expected to deliver messages on Gaza during the meeting.