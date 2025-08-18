The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has launched its “Century of Türkiye Meetings,” a nationwide program that emphasizes the government’s vision for a terror-free Türkiye and a stronger bond of brotherhood between the state and its citizens.

The meetings, which began on Aug. 8, will continue in all 81 provinces through September and will conclude with a major gathering in Istanbul attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The initiative seeks to explain the “Century of Türkiye” vision to the public while reinforcing the government’s uncompromising stance against terrorism.

Century of Türkiye is a vision that outlines the nation’s goals for its second century. First introduced by Erdoğan in 2022, it emphasizes unity, economic reform, technological progress and a more assertive global role for Türkiye.

The first events were held in Artvin, Çankırı, Mersin, Tokat, Yalova, Zonguldak, Aksaray, Hakkari, Konya and Edirne. AK Party ministers, lawmakers, senior officials, and local representatives met with citizens, tradespeople, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and opinion leaders.

During the visits, officials emphasized the government’s determination to eradicate terrorism once and for all, while also presenting Türkiye’s long-term development and reform agenda.

As part of the program, delegations visited the families of martyrs and veterans in their homes. In addition, a letter from President Erdoğan was delivered, reaffirming the state’s enduring commitment to their sacrifices.

In the letter, Erdoğan underscored that every step taken in the struggle against terrorism is guided by “strategic intelligence, great care and sensitivity.” He emphasized that there would be “no bargaining or compromise” when it comes to Türkiye’s independence, security and future.

“We have never permitted, and will never permit, any attempt to hurt the noble souls of our martyrs, to upset our veterans, or to bring sorrow and shame to the families of our martyrs,” Erdoğan wrote. “With God’s permission and the prayers and support of our nation, we will continue to struggle for a bright future with patience and determination.”

The AK Party says that the meetings are designed to strengthen dialogue between the government and the people, explaining reforms and policies under the "Century of Türkiye" vision. Officials highlight that the initiative is not only about security but also about economic progress, social development and reinforcing national unity.

The program will culminate in a mass rally in Istanbul, where Erdoğan is expected to address thousands and outline the next phase of the Century of Türkiye agenda.