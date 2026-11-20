Members of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Thursday criticized Istanbul's municipal administration over soaring public transportation fares, an aging bus fleet and unfulfilled election promises during discussions on the city's 2027 public transit budget.

Speaking at an Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) council meeting, AK Party council members Hamdi Demirhan and Adem Yıldız raised concerns over the financial management and operational performance of Istanbul's public transportation authority, IETT.

Demirhan, an AK Party council member representing Arnavutköy, said public transportation fares in Istanbul had increased by 1,680% since 2019, accusing the municipality of failing to fulfill its commitment to make transportation more affordable.

According to Demirhan, minimum-wage workers now spend approximately 13% of their monthly income on transportation passes, while students allocate around 16.5% of their scholarships to commuting expenses.

"You said Istanbul belongs to its people, but you kept its benefits for yourselves and placed the burden on Istanbul residents," Demirhan said, criticizing the municipal administration's transportation policies.

Unfulfilled transport pledges

Demirhan also questioned the municipality's failure to implement several election promises, including a 40% transportation discount for residents under 25 and free public transportation for children under 12.

"Those who were 18 when the promise was made have now turned 25, but the promised discount has still not materialized," he said.

He also criticized delays in the proposed Megabus project, a planned high-capacity transportation route along the TEM highway connecting Istanbul's European and Asian sides.

The project, initially presented as serving approximately 3.6 million residents, has yet to be implemented, Demirhan said.

He further raised concerns over accessibility problems affecting passengers with disabilities, citing malfunctioning elevators, escalators and inadequately equipped bus stops.

"Istanbul does not need new slogans. It needs a functioning transportation system," Demirhan said.

Budget deficit, aging fleet

Meanwhile, AK Party council member Adem Yıldız, representing Kartal, criticized IETT's financial planning, saying its proposed 2027 budget included a TL 17.8 billion ($352 million) deficit expected to be covered through borrowing.

Yıldız said the agency projected expenditures of TL 103 billion against revenues of TL 85.2 billion, including municipal subsidies and grants.

According to his figures, the financing plan includes TL 14 billion in borrowing from the municipality, TL 2.8 billion from other domestic sources and TL 1 billion in external borrowing.

"Borrowing money is not the same as generating revenue," Yıldız said, calling for greater transparency in budget reporting.

He also questioned the municipality's record on fleet modernization, saying plans to purchase 555 buses in 2025 and 760 in 2026 had not been adequately reflected in the documents presented to council members.

Yıldız said the average age of IETT's bus fleet had increased from 5.5 years in 2019 to more than 12 years in 2026.

He added that maintenance and repair costs had risen from approximately 11% of the agency's budget in 2019 to 29% in 2026.

Thousands of service complaints

Highlighting operational difficulties, Yıldız said hundreds of buses remained unavailable for service on various dates throughout 2026.

According to figures he presented, 509 of 3,520 buses were unavailable on Jan. 1, while 656 of 3,516 buses were not ready for service on July 1.

He said Istanbul's municipal complaint system, Beyaz Masa, had received 195,051 complaints concerning bus delays and canceled services.

Demirhan separately claimed that approximately 15% of IETT buses were unable to operate for various reasons, worsening transportation difficulties, particularly in rural neighborhoods.

Both council members called for improvements in fleet management, service reliability and accountability, arguing that Istanbul residents needed tangible transportation improvements rather than additional promises.