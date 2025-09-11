The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) reiterated its commitment to a "terror-tree Türkiye" on Thursday, stressing that the government will not allow any distractions from its primary security and political objectives.

AK Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik made the remarks following a meeting of the party’s Central Decision and Executive Board, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“The agenda is the dissolution and disarmament of the PKK with all its extensions,” Çelik told reporters. “We must not allow any other demands, any other agendas, or external pressures to infect this process.”

Çelik emphasized that parliamentary committees and party officials, including mayors from other political groups, would continue to participate actively in efforts to eliminate terrorism. “As the People's Alliance, we are keeping the will alive. We are doing the necessary work to achieve our goals,” he said.

The Central Executive Committee’s first agenda item addressed the recent escalation of violence in Gaza.

Çelik condemned recent hostilities in Qatar, asserting that Israeli military operations reflect a disregard for international norms.

"It has been clearly seen that there will be no ground to discuss other issues unless the Netanyahu network is stopped and tried before the law,” he said.

“Israeli aggression has extended beyond Gaza, and the genocidal network recognizes no rules,” he said, while reiterating Türkiye’s commitment to following both domestic and international developments closely.

Çelik also commented on internal opposition disputes, specifically allegations raised within the Republican People’s Party (CHP) regarding corruption and misconduct by some members. He stated that the AK Party has no involvement in these cases, which he described as internal CHP matters.

“All of those filing complaints are CHP members. Therefore, the emergence of these issues is the result of discussions within the CHP,” Çelik said.

Another focus of the meeting was the regulation of youth delinquency after a 16-year-old shot dead two police officers in western Izmir province on Monday.

Çelik highlighted government efforts to dismantle networks that recruit children into criminal activity. He said the Interior Ministry has identified certain social media platforms used to organize young people into gangs and will present a comprehensive study to the party for consideration.

The Justice Ministry is reportedly working on legal reforms to address the issue. Çelik emphasized that, while protecting children remains a priority, certain actions committed by minors have reached a level where they can no longer be treated solely as juvenile offenses.

“Those who commit serious crimes, even at a young age, must be held accountable,” Çelik said, citing recent cases of violent crime against police officers and civilians.

The AK Party’s Central Executive Board meeting underscored the government’s dual focus on counterterrorism and internal security, while maintaining attention on regional conflicts and political challenges at home, Çelik added.