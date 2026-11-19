Ankara supports the Syrian government's efforts to extend state authority across the country and complete the integration of the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday, emphasizing Türkiye's commitment to Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

Speaking before Parliament's planning and budget commission during discussions on the Foreign Ministry's 2027 budget, Fidan said Syria remains a top foreign policy priority for Türkiye, which shares its longest land border with the country.

"As we approach the second anniversary of the Syrian people's liberation, we are working with the Syrian government to build a country that preserves its unity and territorial integrity, stands on its own feet and reintegrates into the international community," Fidan noted.

He stressed that a stable Syria contributing to regional security and prosperity, rather than generating instability, was essential to Türkiye's national interests.

"We support the Syrian government in its efforts to establish state authority throughout the country and successfully complete the integration process," he said.

Fidan also emphasized the importance of social reconciliation and an inclusive political system that guarantees equal representation for all communities, including Syrian Turkmens.

Regional security, diplomacy

Addressing broader foreign policy challenges, Fidan warned that continued crises in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, alongside fighting in the Black Sea, were intensifying threats to global food and energy security, particularly in vulnerable African regions.

Türkiye will continue pursuing a multidimensional foreign policy aimed at promoting regional and international stability, the minister stressed.

On Ukraine, Fidan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to diplomacy and dialogue to end the war, noting that other international actors increasingly recognize the need for a negotiated settlement.

Turning to Gaza, he said Türkiye would continue efforts to end the genocide, address the humanitarian crisis and support reconstruction.

He also pledged continued cooperation with regional and international partners to counter Israeli settlement violence in the occupied West Bank and tensions surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque.