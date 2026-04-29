Türkiye approached the U.S. and Lebanon with a proposal to help broker an arrangement involving Hezbollah, according to sources quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

The initiative would see Ankara act as a mediator and take an active role in efforts to address the Hezbollah issue, the sources noted. The proposal comes as Türkiye seeks to expand its diplomatic reach in the Middle East and position itself as a regional power broker.

The U.S. administration has not given a clear response to the proposal, with officials neither accepting nor rejecting the offer, as the sources cited.

Türkiye has sought a larger role in several regional files in recent years, including in areas close to Israel. In Gaza, Ankara had aimed to participate in a planned peacekeeping force expected to be deployed under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, but Israel opposed the inclusion of Turkish troops.

In Syria, Türkiye has also become a significant player following the rise of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, while Israel has sought to prevent Turkish military bases from being established there.

Before the current Iran-U.S. cease-fire, Türkiye said any agreement with Iran should also include Lebanon.

Most recently, Ankara delivered 360 tons of aid to displaced civilians through the Port of Beirut.

More than 1 million people have been displaced from southern Lebanon and Beirut since the start of the war.

“Türkiye will always stand by Lebanon and its friendly people,” Turkish Ambassador Lutem said at an aid delivery event. “Türkiye has consistently supported Lebanon through its official institutions and nongovernmental organizations.”

On Saturday, Netanyahu ordered the army to escalate its attacks against Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks.

More than 2,500 people have been killed, over 7,750 injured and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.

A 10-day cease-fire was declared between Lebanon and Israel on April 17, though Tel Aviv repeatedly violated it.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend the truce by three weeks following a second round of talks between the two sides in Washington.

Hezbollah has carried out a series of drone attacks targeting Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, citing Israel’s repeated violations of the truce.