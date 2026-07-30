Türkiye's Defense Ministry said Thursday that expanding defense and security cooperation with Iraq has become a key pillar of regional stability, highlighting recent bilateral agreements as Ankara continues to deepen coordination with Baghdad.

The remarks came during the Turkish Defense Ministry's weekly press briefing, where ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk outlined recent military developments and addressed regional security issues, including cooperation with Iraq, border security, counterterrorism operations and the conflicts in the Middle East.

During the briefing, the ministry said Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent visit to Türkiye and the agreements signed following talks hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked another step toward strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

"The agreements are important for regional stability and security," it noted, adding that cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq in recent years has become one of the key factors contributing to gains in the fight against terrorism.

The ministry said existing bilateral mechanisms continue to function effectively, with coordination on border security, counterterrorism and defense industry cooperation remaining a priority. It added that previous meetings between the two countries had resulted in agreements to expand cooperation in those areas.

While recent diplomatic contacts have increasingly focused on economic and energy cooperation, Aktürk said the security mechanisms established between Ankara and Baghdad continue to operate without interruption.

The ministry also pointed out that closer cooperation with Iraq is important not only for regional stability but also for the security and well-being of Iraq's Turkmen population.

Israeli violence in region

Addressing developments in the Middle East, the ministry criticized Israel's violation of the cease-fire agreements through military operations in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

The spokesperson said the humanitarian situation facing Palestinians had further deteriorated and called on Israeli officials to refrain from provocative statements and actions.

Israel's activities involving holy sites in Jerusalem were also criticized, stressing their historical and legal status must be respected.

"The provocative initiatives targeting the holy sites in Jerusalem are unacceptable," he said, urging Israel to comply with international law and cease-fire obligations and to abandon policies that undermine regional peace and stability.

Fight against terrorism

On counterterrorism operations, Aktürk said four members of the PKK terrorist group surrendered to Turkish security forces during the past week. Turkish forces also continued operations to detect and destroy mines, improvised explosive devices, caves and shelters used by terrorists in operational areas, he said.

Providing an update on border security, Aktürk also noted Turkish authorities detained 468 people attempting to cross the country's borders illegally over the past week, including four individuals identified as members of terrorist groups. Another 1,102 people were prevented from crossing before reaching the border, he added.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have detained 6,953 people attempting illegal border crossings and prevented 43,878 others from crossing, according to ministry figures.

Aktürk also outlined Defense Minister Yaşar Güler's recent diplomatic engagements, including telephone calls with the defense ministers of Saudi Arabia and Niger, a meeting with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, talks with the British ambassador to Ankara, and scheduled meetings with Moldova's deputy prime minister and defense minister.