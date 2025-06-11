Anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in Berlin rose by nearly 70% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a new report by Germany’s Alliance Against Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Hate (CLAIM).

The group recorded 644 incidents targeting Muslims in the German capital last year, ranging from verbal abuse to institutional discrimination in schools, workplaces and housing.

“This new annual report paints an alarming picture for our city,” said Rima Hanano, co-director of CLAIM, at a press conference in Berlin. “There are now almost two anti-Muslim incidents occurring every day in Berlin.”

Hanano stressed that Muslim women were disproportionately affected, accounting for approximately 64% of cases where the gender was known. Many were reportedly accompanied by children at the time of the incidents.

The report also notes that the actual number of cases is likely much higher, as many victims choose not to report their experiences due to fear or lack of trust in authorities.

The spike in attacks follows the Oct. 7 escalation in the Middle East, with Hanano drawing parallels to previous patterns of backlash against Muslims after terrorist incidents in Germany. “These events tend to trigger a surge in anti-Muslim racism, amplified by political and media narratives that often portray Muslims as a security threat,” she said.

She warned that this narrative creates a climate of suspicion, emboldening individuals to act on their prejudices. “It is particularly disturbing that even children and teenagers are now facing verbal and physical assaults in public spaces,” she added.

With over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country's nearly 5 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish descent.

Civil society organizations are urging the government to implement stronger protections and proactive policies to address rising Islamophobia.

Türkiye has taken diplomatic initiatives to initiate criminal proceedings against the perpetrators and provides legal support to Turkish citizens facing attacks.

While officials explained to decision-makers and the public in countries where the attacks took place that the offenses have nothing to do with freedom of thought, diplomatic efforts are being made to criminalize Islamophobic actions and find a permanent solution.

Türkiye has also taken initiatives on multilateral platforms in 2023, leading efforts against Islamophobia with organizations such as the U.N., the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the OIC and the Council of Europe.