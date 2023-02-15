German police are looking for two suspects who deliberately set fire to a pile of donations collected for victims of the Turkish and Syrian earthquakes.

Video footage showed one of the suspects also setting a Turkish flag on fire, which was extinguished in two hours by 40 firefighters.

All of the aid collected in the market was reduced to ashes.

“On Sunday night, unknown persons intentionally set fire to goods stored on the premises of a supermarket on Bahnhofstrasse,” the police said.

The Turkish diaspora abroad has mobilized to send necessary aid to Türkiye to help the earthquake survivors.

Over 35,000 people died, and over 80,000 others were injured after two major earthquakes shook 10 provinces in Türkiye’s southeast on Feb. 6.