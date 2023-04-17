Five civilians were wounded in an attack by Bashar Assad regime forces and its backers, said the White Helmets on Sunday.

The regime forces, including army and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups, violated a ceasefire by attacking Ebzimo village in Aleppo province with ground-to-ground weapons.

The White Helmets civil defense group said five civilians were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

For years, the Assad regime has ignored the needs and safety concerns of the Syrian people, only eyeing further territory gains and crushing the opposition. With this aim, the regime has bombed civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals and residential areas for years, resulting in the displacement of almost half of the country's population.