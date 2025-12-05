Marking World Turkish Coffee Day on Dec. 5, deputies from across Türkiye’s political spectrum described the drink as a cultural staple that continues to ease tensions in Parliament. Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013.

The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Istanbul lawmaker Adem Yıldırım said Turkish coffee is deeply rooted in Turkish social life, noting that the first coffeehouses opened in Istanbul’s Tahtakale district in the 1550s and quickly became gathering places. He said coffee shaped conversation, literature and daily life in the Ottoman era, and that the saying “A cup of coffee is remembered for 40 years” reflects its importance in human relationships.

Yıldırım said lawmakers often find common ground around a cup: “We all have different parties and ideas, and disagreements arise. But coffee is a gateway to dialogue in Anatolia. It serves the same purpose in Parliament.”

Main opposition’s Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Ali Karaoba said Turkish coffee symbolizes hospitality, friendship and shared culture. He noted that the UNESCO listing affirmed its value. “Everyone watches Parliament’s heated debates,” he said. “But behind the scenes, over coffee, we find many issues we agree on. Sharing a cup soothes our nerves and reveals our common ground.”

Karaoba said Turkish embassies abroad increasingly promote Turkish coffee, reflecting its international recognition. “We are all competing to serve our country,” he said. “Over coffee, we talk about transportation issues and the challenges our people face.”

Government ally Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) Izmir deputy Tamer Osmanağaoğlu said Turkish coffee carries meanings far deeper than its taste. Brewing over low heat symbolizes patience, he said, while pouring it slowly signifies harmony. “Perhaps that’s why our elders said, ‘The heart desires not coffee or coffeehouses; the heart desires friends; coffee is an excuse.’”

He said the centuries-old coffee culture remains an essential part of Turkish identity and will continue to serve as a bridge between tradition and the future. Turkish coffee, he added, is “a symbol of our hospitality and an indicator of our kindness.”

The smaller opposition Good Party’s (IP) Istanbul deputy Burak Akburak said Turkish coffee enjoys global recognition and is served in many countries he has visited. He recalled attending a World Turkish Coffee Day event in New York, where interest was high. In Parliament, he said, it helps smooth over even the toughest arguments.

“We are opposition MPs and debates can be fierce,” he said. “But afterward, we set aside the tensions and drink coffee together. Thanks to Turkish coffee, transitions after the fiercest debates become the smoothest.”

New Path Party Istanbul MP Elif Esen said Turkish coffee is “the most shared commodity” in the corridors and meeting rooms of Parliament. She said it often opens doors to dialogue: “Even in the most heated moments, someone says, ‘Let’s have a coffee,’ and that invitation leads to diplomacy. It helps calm storms that erupt over a glass of water.”

Esen said chocolates served with coffee also play a small but meaningful role in easing discussions. Turkish coffee, she added, accompanies key moments in Turkish life, such as marriage proposals or intimate conversations between friends, and that tradition is reflected in the legislature.

She said the drink remains part of both daily routines and special occasions, continuing to hold “a significant place in the hearts and habits of the Turkish people.”