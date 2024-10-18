As Israel's war on Gaza enters its second year, researcher and author Hayati Sır, in rather controversial and speculative claims, argued Israel could further destabilize the region through its "hidden plans."

Sır, who claims that the Jews have been preparing for the "Promised Land" for years and working step by step to establish Greater Israel, claimed that the real target of this war was Türkiye.

He emphasized that Israel is not only occupying Gaza but also all the world's governments.

“Today's Israeli plan is written in Theodor Herzl’s diaries,” he told Daily Sabah, referring to the founder of modern-day Zionism.

“There is no deviation from the plan. We have not taken into consideration the strategy Israel has been pursuing for years,” he argued.

“A serious preparation process should have taken place militarily, diplomatically, politically and in intelligence. Behind Israel stand the U.S., the EU, Iran and Russia, they are all members of the Messianic Coalition. They will act together on the issue of Türkiye. The superficial confrontation between Iran and Israel is aimed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the hidden target is Istanbul.”

‘Spiritual conquest of Istanbul’

Recalling that Istanbul is a city of conquest, Sır said: “Istanbul was conquered through the Prophet’s (Muhammad) indication and the real secret is that its spiritual conquest is being prepared. Istanbul’s underground leads to Jerusalem. This is why the 'Templars' are so curious (about it),” he said.

“All the ancient secret societies with initiation rituals in the world were established in Istanbul and they still conduct their rituals here. If it weren’t for the saints of Istanbul and the protectors of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the underground would have been activated and Istanbul would have been destroyed. They have not given up on this goal. The earthquake warnings are part of this. The aim is to evacuate Istanbul. They are forcing us to leave the city.”

Istanbul sits on active fault lines and experts predict a major earthquake above the magnitude of 7.0 in the future in this most populated city of Türkiye.

“Without destroying the spiritual shield of Istanbul, they cannot demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The real reason behind the attacks on our country is this. They have surrounded the Kaaba, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Istanbul with their (particle) accelerators. CERN is on standby to accelerate it further. This is not science; it’s 'dark science.' NASA acts the same way,” he said.

Electronic warfare has become one of the most effective warfare tactics used by states against each other.

Since World War II, electronic intelligence and attack methods have evolved dramatically as technology has advanced. Modern combat vehicles, such as EC-130H aircraft, are characterized by their ability to infiltrate wireless communication devices to gather information and even disrupt them.

Referring to Israel’s recent pager attacks in Lebanon, Sır said wars are now technological.

“Global corporate states control the technology; their real weapons are the phones in your hands. They listen to you, direct you, and bombard you with subliminal messages. You can’t hide anything from them.

“They see you and if they want, they can make those devices explode like bombs. All Wi-Fi-connected electronic devices in homes carry the same danger. 5G, smart homes, cities, phones and workplaces can all serve as bombs and now 6G is coming,” he warned.

“They won’t stop until they make everyone a digital slave. Lebanon was a test. The goal is the New World Order and the Great Reset. All countries should take lessons and precautions.”

New world order

Explaining the New World Order as the transfer of world governance to the Messianic Coalition, Sır emphasized that today’s events cannot be understood without knowing theology.

Describing a world now governed by a single system – One State, One Family, One Future, One Health, One Army and One Religion – Sır said: “We are rapidly moving toward a world where vehicles, the internet and energy are controlled from space. The goal is to create a one-world order by controlling communication independently of nations.”

Sır noted that oppression will increase because the righteous do nothing in the face of evil. He warned of new viruses, hunger, water scarcity, hybrid seeds, carbon taxes, climate laws, and water regulations, all of which are inevitable and will come in succession.

In response to the Messianic plan, Sır said the standard-bearers of Islam, Turkish Muslims and those with a sense of the ummah will rise again and that the true conquest of Istanbul will begin at that time. He concluded: “We know the strength of oppression, but we ignore it.”

“We are stronger than them. If they have artificial intelligence, we have natural intelligence. The physical and metaphysical occupation of the world is theological. It requires a monotheistic perspective. While the digital world roams around us, armed with all its weapons, we must awaken to preserve our humanity and resist.”