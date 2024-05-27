Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, slammed French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s remarks describing his country as a “dictatorship.”

Darmanin made remarks last week as the divide between the two countries deepened over several issues. France, home to a large Armenian diaspora, was already at odds with Baku when Azerbaijan took back its land last year captured by Armenia decades ago. Riots in France’s Pacific territory, New Caledonia, added fuel to tensions between the two countries when Paris accused Baku of meddling in the affairs of New Caledonia.

“Not only did France fail to offer an apology for such irresponsible and unacceptable remarks, but it also expanded the smear campaign against Azerbaijan in 'Le Point' and other local French media outlets,” Hajizada said in a written statement on Monday.

“The anti-Azerbaijan campaign waged by France under the veil of 'democracy' aims to cover up the shortcomings of this country’s foreign policy. At the same time, while France is attempting to teach 'democracy' to the world, its actions, such as abuses of international law, neo-colonial policy, racism, discrimination, Islamophobia and human rights restrictions, are well-known. Therefore, before calling Azerbaijan a 'dictatorship,' France would do well to take note of its actions. France can be sure that the derogatory remarks and provocations of the anti-Azerbaijan campaign will not remain unanswered,” he added.

Relations between Azerbaijan and France have long been plagued by tensions focused on the conflict over Karabakh.

Seized by Armenian separatists in a war amid the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijani forces regained control of much of the region in a 2020 conflict and then the remaining part in the 2023 offensive. Macron and other French officials have long voiced concern Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not stop there and has designs on Armenian territory.