Azerbaijan’s lawmakers on Monday hit out at Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s proposal of a "Turkic Silk Road."

Deputy Hikmet Babaoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that interstate relations should always be stable and in line with national interests.

Saying relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are based on the philosophy of "one nation, two states," Babaoğlu added: "At the same time, it is unacceptable for a politician who wants to come to power to ignore Türkiye's closest ally, Azerbaijan."

Babaoğlu claimed that Kılıçdaroğlu’s project is not suitable for the interests of the Turkic world.

"The synchronized action of Türkiye and Azerbaijan in ensuring rights and justice in the complex international relations system, establishing peace in the region and ending the occupation has become a very important factor," he said, referring to the decadeslong illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian forces.

"The alliance of Türkiye and Azerbaijan has given birth to hope for the oppressed peoples and the peoples whose lands are occupied."

"Unfortunately, Kılıçdaroğlu’s thoughts are also contrary to this point of view. I leave these thoughts of Kılıçdaroğlu to the discretion of the Turkish people," he added.

"There is an important election in Türkiye in the near future. I am sure that Turkish public opinion will weigh every thought and make appropriate decisions."

In a video released recently on social media, Kılıçdaroğlu said: “It is a project that will enhance relations with the Turkic world, which started late but are now gradually established on a concrete basis. We will revive the historic Silk Road. We will connect Türkiye to China.”

He elaborated that the road would start from Türkiye, go through Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to reach China.

Kılıçdaroğlu added that this road would be a “great opportunity for China.”

‘No Turkic road without Azerbaijan'

Another lawmaker, Vugar Bayramov, said it is unrealistic to call Kılıçdaroğlu’s project the "Turkic road" because "this project does not pass through the territory of Azerbaijan. It is not correct to describe any transportation project that does not pass through Azerbaijan as a 'Turkic road.' At the same time, this is a very costly project," he said.

"Even if the project is realized, it will not be a profitable project in the short and medium term."

"The Turkic world will unite with the Zangezur Corridor, not with any other projects," he said, referring to the strip of land connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave.

Zangezur was part of Azerbaijan, but in the 1920s, the Soviets gave the region to Armenia. After this move, Azerbaijan lost its link with Nakhchivan.