Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli called Republican People’s Party (CHP) former chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and CHP parliamentary group leader Özgür Özel on Thursday to extend Eid al-Adha, also known as Qurban Bayram, greetings, according to statements from the opposition party.

A statement from CHP headquarters said Bahçeli phoned Kılıçdaroğlu to congratulate him on the Islamic holiday.

Separately, Özel’s press office said the MHP leader also called the CHP parliamentary group leader to convey his Eid al-Adha wishes.

The statement added that Bahçeli was the first political figure to congratulate Özel on the Qurban Bayram holiday.

The holiday exchange came amid an ongoing debate within the CHP over a recent court case seeking absolute nullity regarding the party’s 2023 congress that brought Özel to the leadership. The case has fueled political tensions and speculation over a possible legal challenge to the legitimacy of the congressional process and the current party administration.