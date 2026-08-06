Delivering bribes in chocolate boxes appears to be a common tactic at municipalities run by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). An investigation into Ankara's Etimesgut Municipality, whose mayor and top officials were recently arrested on corruption charges, revealed that the same method was allegedly used there.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that Etimesgut Deputy Mayor Mutlu Kerimoğlu received a chocolate box containing $1.2 million (TL 57.11 million) from a construction company in exchange for awarding the rights to a vacant municipally owned lot for development. A contractor questioned in a corruption probe centered on Istanbul's Üsküdar Municipality had earlier confessed to delivering about $300,000 to a municipal employee inside a chocolate box in exchange for securing a building permit. Similarly, the deputy mayor of Antalya's Manavgat Municipality was arrested last year after he was caught on camera allegedly receiving a baklava box filled with cash as a bribe.

The investigation into alleged corruption at Etimesgut municipality also exposed additional methods allegedly used by suspects to cover up their activities and intimidate people seeking to do business with the municipality into paying bribes upfront.

Hüdaver Alkaya, a contractor who cooperated with investigators, admitted to bribing Ozan Yiğit, a member of the Etimesgut Municipal Assembly, to secure a permit for a housing development. Alkaya told investigators that he visited Yiğit at his office in the municipality, where they met in a separate private room accessible only through a concealed entrance. There, he said, he handed Yiğit TL 1 million in bribe money. About a week later, he received the permit he had long sought.

The allegations in the Etimesgut corruption case also describe how a contractor allegedly agreed to pay TL 250 million in exchange for building permits after meeting with senior municipal officials. An audio recording included in the investigation allegedly captured a contractor being urged to "donate" money to the municipality in exchange for permits, while another contractor was allegedly told to "donate" computers and televisions to the municipality in return for obtaining permits.

Tuncay Karadeniz, a businessperson seeking to lease a municipally owned parking lot, told investigators that he contacted Ozan Yiğit and paid him $8,000. He claimed that Mayor Erdal Beşikçioğlu then entered the room where he was meeting with Yiğit, asked how much he had paid, and instructed him to pay TL 1.5 million for the lease.

Uğur Şanalan, an event organizer, told investigators that municipal officials demanded exorbitant fees for the use of a public venue for a concert. When he was unable to pay, he said, the municipality dispatched excavators and trucks to the venue to block the event, ultimately forcing him to cancel the concert.