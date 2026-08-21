Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Friday condemned Israel’s strike on Syria’s Abu al-Duhur military air base and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s subsequent remarks on Türkiye, calling them a threat to Turkish sovereignty and regional stability.

In a statement on social media, Kılıçdaroğlu said Netanyahu’s assertion that Israel had “sent a message to Türkiye” amounted to an “open provocation” against the sovereignty of the Republic of Türkiye.

“No state, especially Israel, can use language suggesting that it can ‘bring Türkiye into line’ or ‘teach it a lesson,’” Kılıçdaroğlu said, describing such rhetoric as unacceptable toward a sovereign state.

He argued that the Israeli strike and Netanyahu’s remarks risk disrupting the fragile balance in Syria, escalating tensions and further destabilizing the region.

Kılıçdaroğlu said Türkiye’s national interests and regional stability required a determined but measured response, stressing that Ankara should maintain its position based on sovereignty and international law.

“Israel’s reckless attitude is a threat not only to Türkiye but to the entire region,” he stressed.

Kılıçdaroğlu also warned that continued Israeli military actions could push the wider region toward deeper conflict and instability.

The strikes by Israeli warplanes targeted Tuesday the disused Abu al-Duhur Military Air Base, located in northeastern Syria's Idlib. According to Syrian officials, Israeli aircraft launched eight separate strikes on the facility, damaging its runway and striking a derelict structure inside a hangar.

The death toll in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has climbed to 73,417, with another 10 Palestinians killed and 25 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Thursday.