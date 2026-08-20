The death toll in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has climbed to 73,417, with another 10 Palestinians were killed and 25 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said Gaza hospitals received 10 bodies and 25 injured people in the past 24 hours.

The ministry did not specify the circumstances surrounding the casualties, as the Israeli army continued to violate the October 2025 cease-fire through shelling and gunfire across different parts of the territory.

Earlier reports, however, confirmed that an Israeli strike on the municipal police headquarters in Gaza City killed nine people, including a child, Wednesday.

Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital reported the arrival of nine bodies, including a woman and a 13-year-old girl, Dana Haitham al-Jamasi. It said it also received at least 20 wounded people following the strike.

The killings pushed the death toll from Israeli violations of the truce to 1,283, while 4,248 others were injured.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, said the overall toll from Israel's genocide has now reached 73,417 killed and 174,360 wounded.

Attacks have continued in the Palestinian territory in recent days, despite a renewed push by the U.S. to advance a long-term Gaza peace plan.

Besides the casualties, the campaign caused widespread destruction, damaging about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.

'Where is the cease-fire'

At Al-Shifa Hospital, mourners weeping over plastic body bags containing their loved ones on Wednesday, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Where is the cease-fire when our Palestinian people are losing dozens of their sons every day, including police officers?" Mahmoud Jundiya said outside the hospital.

"Where do we turn? Where do we raise our voices?"

The Israeli military claimed the strike on the police headquarters targeted a "gathering of ..." inside the facility, including four Hamas members and one of the Popular Resistance Committees group, alleging that they had planned to carry out attacks against troops in the territory.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," it added.

It said it had also struck a commander in Hamas' military wing in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip, saying he had participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 incursion that sparked the conflict.

'Unsustainable' situation

The al-Awda hospital in central Gaza said it received the body of a man killed in a strike in the Nuseirat camp while he was riding his motorcycle.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem condemned what he called Israel's "complete disregard for all calls for a cease-fire."

He said U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, which is tasked with implementing the cease-fire plan agreed last October, "bears responsibility for this escalation due to its failure to fulfill its obligations by pressuring the occupation" to abide by its commitments.

Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim told AFP the situation was "unsustainable."

Trump's envoy Jared Kushner had said Monday that progress toward disarming Hamas and moving forward with the Gaza peace plan could begin within a month, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The sit-down came two weeks after Hamas endorsed the latest stage of Trump's Gaza plan.

Netanyahu, however, has refused to support the roadmap, vowing not to withdraw troops until the Palestinian resistance movement is "genuinely disarmed."

Gaza health officials said that an Israeli airstrike killed six people in the port of Gaza City earlier Tuesday.