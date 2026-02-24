Internal tensions within Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) escalated after a group of dissident figures held a closed-door meeting in Ankara, sharply criticizing the party leadership and signaling plans to expand their efforts.

According to a report in Turkish newspaper Sabah, citing party sources, 42 CHP members, including 13 sitting lawmakers and 13 former members of Parliament, gathered Sunday at a private location for a six-hour meeting that focused on the party’s direction and internal management. The meeting was attended by senior figures, including Istanbul Provincial Chair Gürsel Tekin.

Participants delivered strong criticism of the party headquarters, focusing on what sources described as three main areas of concern.

First, attendees voiced objections to what they see as the leadership’s blanket defense of individuals implicated in corruption investigations, calling instead for a process of “purification” within the party.

Second, the group expressed discomfort over what they described as the continued marginalization and exclusion of dissenting voices since 2023.

Third, participants criticized what they characterized as policies detached from the party’s institutional traditions and the country’s national agenda, along with what sources described as harsh or inappropriate messaging from party leader Özgür Özel.

Sources familiar with the meeting said the gathering was organized at the invitation of former Istanbul lawmaker Ali Özcan and was conducted independently of former party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. However, they said Kılıçdaroğlu would be given a detailed briefing on the discussions and conclusions.

The dissident bloc is expected to expand its activities. According to participants, more than 20 additional CHP lawmakers may attend the next meeting, on top of the 13 current MPs who were present on Sunday. Sources added that seven lawmakers had planned to attend but were unable to do so due to last-minute personal reasons.

The time and location of the next gathering have not yet been determined, but organizers indicated that such meetings would continue regularly.

The internal maneuvering comes ahead of a major party event scheduled for March 2 at CHP headquarters under the theme “Together with the Nation, at the Service of the Nation.” The program is expected to feature policy announcements and the introduction of a 350-person team presented as candidates to govern the country.

Party officials from across Türkiye, including provincial leaders and lawmakers, have been invited to attend. According to sources, Özel is expected to deliver an extended speech at the event in a format resembling that of a presidential candidate. A large group photo centered around the party leader is also planned.

Imamoğlu factor

The gathering also comes against the backdrop of continued political activity by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who, according to sources within the party, maintains communication with members of a “shadow cabinet” structure through his legal representatives.

Members of the dissident camp argue that the leadership’s current strategy is to continue presenting Imamoğlu as a potential candidate and maintain a narrative of political pressure around him. They claim that once it becomes clear he cannot run, the party leadership may promote the idea that the party chair should become the natural presidential candidate.

The developments highlight growing factionalism within the CHP as it navigates internal power struggles and prepares for upcoming electoral challenges.