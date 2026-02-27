A Turkish court on Friday ruled to keep 17 defendants, including several mayors from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), in pretrial detention in the high-profile case against businessperson Aziz Ihsan Aktaş, who is accused of leading a large bribery and tender-rigging network.

The interim decision was announced after the 19th hearing of the case at the Istanbul 1st High Criminal Court. Among those whose detention will continue are suspended Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat and suspended Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara. The court ordered the release of seven other defendants and adjourned the trial until April 20.

The case, which involves around 200 defendants, centers on allegations that Aktaş ran a criminal organization that secured lucrative municipal tenders and construction permits through bribery, particularly in municipalities governed by the CHP.

Aktaş, initially arrested in 2024, later cooperated with authorities and was released under house arrest. Prosecutors describe him as the “leader of the criminal ring” and are seeking up to 450 years in prison. Some defendants, including Akpolat, face potential sentences of more than 300 years on corruption-related charges.

According to the indictment, the network allegedly manipulated procurement processes at municipalities such as Beşiktaş and Avcılar, as well as at municipal companies linked to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, including public transportation and asphalt services.

Defense lawyers argued in the latest hearing that their clients had been detained for an extended period and that the evidence against them was insufficient, claiming the tenders were conducted in line with regulations. They requested release, citing no flight risk or risk of evidence tampering.

The trial began in January, and the court has so far heard testimony from dozens of defendants. Earlier sessions resulted in the release of several suspects, including some local officials.

The investigation into Aktaş marked the start of a broader series of corruption probes targeting CHP-run municipalities. The party has described the investigations as politically motivated and has organized public rallies calling for the release of detained officials, while the government maintains that the judiciary operates independently.

Prosecutors allege the network expanded its activities in recent years, securing numerous public contracts across Istanbul and other cities, in what they describe as a large-scale scheme that undermined public resources. The court is expected to continue examining financial records, tender documents and witness testimony in the coming hearings.