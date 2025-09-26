An Istanbul court on Friday rejected an appeal by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) against an injunction suspending its Istanbul provincial leadership, confirming that a court-appointed interim board will continue to oversee the party’s provincial organization.

The case stems from allegations of bribery and manipulation at the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Istanbul Provincial Congress, held on Oct. 8, 2023. Plaintiff delegate Özlem Erkan argued that the congress was “null and void” due to irregularities, claiming delegates’ votes were swayed with material benefits, including phones, tablets, job promises and other favors.

Investigations by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, along with leaked audio recordings, appeared to support claims that the delegate process had been corrupted. Erkan also noted that ballots cast exceeded the 600-delegate limit, further undermining the legitimacy of the results.

Earlier this month, the court suspended the provincial chair, executive board and disciplinary board elected at the disputed congress, appointing an interim board led by Gürsel Tekin, a former party vice chair and longtime CHP figure, along with four other members. District congresses tied to the party’s 39th Ordinary Congress calendar were also frozen.

CHP lawyers at Friday’s hearing argued the injunction unlawfully restricted party autonomy, while the plaintiff’s lawyer defended it as necessary to uphold legality. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the objections, saying a detailed explanation would follow in its interim decision. The CHP has two weeks to appeal.

The ruling comes amid mounting internal strife within the CHP. Tekin’s appointment has drawn criticism from party loyalists, with some accusing him of betrayal for accepting a post created through judicial intervention. Tekin defended himself as acting in the party’s best interest, but he and his allies have faced disciplinary proceedings and public rebuke from CHP Chair Özgür Özel.

Since taking over from Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in late 2023, Özel has moved the party toward a centrist profile while referring hundreds of dissidents to the disciplinary board. Critics accuse him of trying to silence rival factions, especially supporters of his predecessor, by pursuing expulsions against members who back court rulings, question the party’s direction or highlight the ongoing bribery allegations.

Several CHP members tied to Tekin’s interim administration have already resigned under pressure. Tekin himself now faces potential expulsion, which will be reviewed by the High Disciplinary Board on Friday.