A suspected member of the Daesh terrorist group who was allegedly planning an attack in Türkiye was killed after opening fire on police during an operation in Istanbul, local authorities said Friday.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Berkan Çil, was targeted in a joint operation coordinated by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Istanbul Police Department, according to a statement from the Istanbul Governor’s Office.

Authorities said intelligence indicated that Çil had links to Daesh and was suspected of planning a terrorist attack in Türkiye.

Police initially launched operations at two addresses in two districts in Istanbul on Thursday as part of efforts to apprehend the suspect. Çil managed to escape during the raids, prompting security forces to expand their search, according to local media reports.

Investigators later determined that Çil had purchased a ticket for a bus scheduled to depart from the Sultanbeyli Bus Terminal on Istanbul’s Asian side.

A 49-year-old civilian, identified as Tahsin P., was wounded during the exchange of gunfire at the terminal.

A search of G.Ç.’s residence uncovered an unlicensed handgun, 200 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of digital material. Bomb disposal and investigation teams were examining the substances, according to authorities.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said an investigation into the incident was ongoing. Istanbul Governor Davut Gül praised the intelligence agency and police for the operation in a statement posted on social media.

“I sincerely congratulate our National Intelligence Organization and Istanbul Police Department, which are resolutely fighting terrorist elements targeting the peace of our nation and the security of our state,” Gül said.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct operations against suspected Daesh members and networks across the country. Authorities have stepped up counterterrorism operations aimed at identifying suspected cells, disrupting financing and preventing potential attacks.