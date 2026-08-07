The Interior Ministry announced on Friday that 104 suspects linked to the terrorist group Daesh had been detained in operations across 30 provinces.

The ministry said in a social media post that the operations were carried out by gendarmerie forces. The suspects are accused of financing the terrorist group through so-called charities they had established and of engaging in online Daesh propaganda.

"We continue our operations against the activities and financial networks of the Daesh terrorist group with determination to ensure our country's peace and security," the ministry said in a statement, congratulating the gendarmerie officers and prosecutors involved in the operations.

Türkiye has conducted sustained counterterrorism operations against Daesh for years, targeting the group's members, facilitators and financial networks both domestically and across its borders. Turkish security forces regularly carry out nationwide raids to prevent attacks and dismantle the organization's presence in the country.

Daesh remains a threat to Türkiye, which has lost dozens of citizens in attacks carried out by the group, particularly during the period when it was active in neighboring Iraq and Syria. The country has also sought to bring Turkish nationals affiliated with the terrorist group back from abroad.

In June, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Daesh operative Ahmet Kazancı, who was linked to Özgür Altun, another Turkish national captured by MIT in cooperation with Pakistan's intelligence services in 2025.