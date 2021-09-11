Defense Minister Hulusi Akar traveled to the southern Hatay province near the Turkey-Syria border to hold a meeting with commanders on Saturday.

Akar arrived in Hatay early on Saturday with Chief of Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Land Forces commander Gen. Musa Avsever, according to an official statement.

He went to the 6th Corps Command Operation Spring Shield area command on the Syrian border to discuss the latest developments and to plan activities of the Turkish military with commanders taking part in the operation zones in Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful counterterrorism operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents. Those operations were Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, Peace Spring in 2019 and Peace Shield in 2020.