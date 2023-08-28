Denmark is preparing a legal regulation to prevent attacks on holy books following several incidents attacking the Quran in the country.

But domestic critics say any such decisions would undermine “freedom of speech.”

The Danish government last week announced that it would submit a legislative proposal to prohibit the burning and attack of holy books. The proposal will be submitted to the 179-seat Danish parliament in September.

The bill would propose adding a second paragraph to the Danish Penal Code’s Article 110, stating that “a person shall be found guilty of improper conduct to an object of religious significance for the purpose of public or wider dissemination.”

The Quran, Bible, Torah and Vedas (the sacred texts of Hinduism) will be among the objects of religious importance, but clothing, although religious significance can be attributed, will not be included in this scope.

The offense of “degrading treatment of an object of religious significance” is punishable by a fine or imprisonment of up to two years.

Actions involving burning, soiling, stepping on, kicking, tearing, cutting with a knife or destroying objects of religious significance by similar means will be considered “inappropriate behavior towards a religious object.”

The depiction, reproduction, or imitation of objects of religious significance by drawing, painting, model or similar methods will not constitute a crime.

Also, throwing these objects into public trash will not be considered a violation of the law unless it is done in a way that could be seen as insulting or humiliating.

If the police become aware that the crime of “violation against objects of religious significance” has been committed or will be committed, they will be able to intervene by the rules and put an end to the criminal activity.

Improper treatment of the objects will constitute a crime if done in public and shared over the internet. Actions that take place in a closed environment will generally not fall within the scope of the provision.

Inappropriate posts, live broadcasts, or other forms of action against an object of religious significance from social media accounts with a large number of followers and connections will be deemed to have been carried out to spread to a wider area and will be considered a crime.

Sweden and Denmark have met a wide range of criticism over allowing public desecration of the Quran that is being held under police protection.

Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, continued to burn copies of the Quran in Swedish cities of Malmo, Norrkoping, and Jonkoping as well as in the capital Stockholm during the Easter holiday last year.

On Jan. 21, he burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden, and on Jan. 27, outside the Turkish Embassy in Denmark.

Iraqi-born refugee Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Muslim holy book outside a mosque in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Jan. 28, during Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, one of the major Islamic religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

On July 20, outside the Iraqi Embassy in Sweden, he threw a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag on the ground and stepped on them. He later burned a Quran outside of the Swedish parliament on July 31.

Iranian immigrant Bahrami Marjan held the same provocative acts in Angbybadet, Stockholm, on Aug. 3.

Monika also staged another Quran burning outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm early in August.

Following these incidents, the Swedish prime minister last week voiced respect for Denmark’s step toward criminalizing the public desecration of religious scriptures.

“I have great respect for what Denmark is doing,” Ulf Kristersson said in a news conference, according to local media.

He added that Sweden and Denmark have different legislations and that the countries that are exposed to terror threats must take measures.