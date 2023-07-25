The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned repeated attacks against the Holy Quran, including the most recent attack in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, and criticized Danish authorities for failing to take action against provocations.

In a statement, the ministry said the Danish authorities insist on turning a blind eye to such attacks and providing protection for such provocations, as they fail to realize the potential repercussions.

"Such attacks do not only offend billions of Muslims but also damage societal peace and culture of coexistence," the ministry said.

The ministry also called on Danish authorities to take necessary action to prevent such hate crimes from reoccurring.

A group of far-right supporters burnt copies of the Quran in front of Türkiye and Egypt's embassies in Copenhagen, amid global outcry and repeated provocations in the past months.

The U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday, deploring such attacks as a violation of international law.