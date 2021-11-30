Security pundit Metin Gürcan, one of the founders of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) established last year, was jailed Monday within the scope of an investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for “political and military espionage.”

Gürcan was brought to the courthouse after the completion of his procedures at the Ankara Police Department.

After taking his statement, the public prosecutor carrying out the investigation transferred Gürcan to the on-duty Criminal Court of Peace, seeking that he be arrested on charges of "political and military espionage."

As a result of the interrogation, the court decided to arrest Gürcan for the alleged crime.

Gürcan, a retired member of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), helped establish DEVA with Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister and minister under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In a televised interview on Monday, Babacan said his party backed Gürcan and its lawyers would support him "until the end." The party was yet to find out about the details of the investigation, Babacan said.

"Gürcan's work is based on open sources. He does not have access to state secrets," Babacan said.