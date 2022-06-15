Some 60% of the crises and conflicts in the world are taking place in Turkey's geography and they concern the country directly, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Entrepreneurial and Humanitarian Turkish Foreign Policy Conference in the eastern Bingöl province, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that despite all these difficulties, Turkey has become a country that has increased its regional power.

"Therefore, our burden is heavy. This has to be overcome," he said.

Turkey, he said, approaches all countries equally without discrimination, adding they are working for justice and to solve problems.

"Turkey has become a country of the gravity center on the world map. Many important decisions are now taking shape here," he added.

The world is changing fast and every country is being tested with its will, resilience and power elements in the face of these developments, Çavuşoğlu said.

"Here the (COVID-19) pandemic is over, and the Ukraine war has begun. There are serious crises in both food and energy. These crises have begun to deepen. The global economic recession has unfortunately begun to be felt everywhere," he said, adding that crises are felt not only in their regions but also in countries far away.

"For example, the Ukraine crisis causes hunger in Africa, a migration crisis in Europe, and a production crisis in Latin America," Çavuşoğlu explained.