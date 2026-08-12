Invited by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdoğan hosted a welcoming ceremony for Abbas on Wednesday before the two leaders sat down for talks on the future of Palestine and Israel’s actions undermining hopes for a solution.

The two leaders, who were scheduled to hold a joint news conference later on Wednesday, focused on the latest developments regarding Palestine, bilateral ties between Ankara and Ramallah, and regional developments.

Israel’s attacks on Gaza, international efforts against its attempts to annex the West Bank, and steps taken by the Netanyahu government to expel Palestinians from their territories, both through its genocidal campaign in Gaza and through illegal settlements, were expected to be on the agenda during the meeting.

According to the latest U.N. secretary-general’s report on settlements, Israeli authorities advanced or approved plans to build 4,750 settlement units in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, between March 14 and June 12.

On March 25, the Israeli government also approved the establishment or legalization of 34 illegal settlements in Area C of the West Bank, the largest number approved in a single Israeli government decision, according to the same U.N. report.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 affirms that Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including occupied East Jerusalem, have “no legal validity” and constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

The meeting was also expected to address attacks on holy sites, such as Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, led by Israeli politicians, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and initiatives led by Türkiye. The Gaza peace plan and reconstruction efforts in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, were also expected to be discussed.

Türkiye champions the Palestinian cause on every platform and seeks to be a voice for Palestinians in the international community. President Erdoğan raises the issue at international events, and this is also expected to be the case at next month’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Thanks to Türkiye’s diplomatic initiatives, the number of leaders and influential figures speaking out against Israel has increased. Ankara continues its efforts to intensify international pressure on Israel while consistently raising the Palestinian cause and Israel’s aggression on every platform.

On Gaza, Türkiye has consistently supported an immediate cease-fire, expanded humanitarian access, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, while remaining among the strongest international critics of Israel’s attacks. Working in close strategic alignment with Doha, Ankara has coordinated joint mediation efforts alongside Qatar and regional partners to enforce a lasting cease-fire, secure uninterrupted humanitarian relief and advance diplomatic channels for a comprehensive regional peace settlement.