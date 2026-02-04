Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told local media that the dispute over the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean stands out as an obstacle in advancing Greek-Turkish ties and threatens the prevalence of Türkiye’s exclusion from EU funds.

Mitsotakis’ remarks came ahead of a planned visit to Türkiye, where he is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The dispute he referred to is about maritime delimitation in the two bodies of water where sovereignty and economic benefits for Türkiye are at stake.

Athens and Ankara have tried to overcome their differences in recent years, leaving behind a troubled past. Last month, diplomats from the two countries came together in the Greek capital for a “positive agenda” meeting. Mitsotakis told Skai TV that his meeting with Erdoğan would take place before Feb. 15, and Greece and Türkiye did not need arbitrators or intermediaries to discuss bilateral issues. He hailed improvement in relations since the Athens Declaration was signed during Erdoğan’s visit to Greece in 2023. Mitsotakis noted that resolving their dispute in maritime delimitation would bring Türkiye closer to the European Union, of which Ankara hopes to be a member. He warned, however, that the prevalence of “casus belli” in the Aegean would prevent Türkiye’s access to European funds. Mitsotakis, quoted by the Greek TV, admitted that Athens used the issue as “leverage” against Türkiye, so that Ankara would “abandon misguided claims.”

Türkiye has recently extended the navigation warnings, known as Navtex, in the wake of Greece’s violation of Türkiye’s maritime borders. Mitsotakis, who was accused by the Greek opposition of remaining silent on the issue, hit out at the warnings and claimed they were illegal and Greece would not seek Türkiye’s permission for running projects in those waters, such as electrical interconnection projects.

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry last Thursday rejected claims in Greek media that records of the Navtex notices were limited to a two-year period.

Speaking after the ministry’s weekly press briefing in Ankara, officials said the navigation warnings were technical objections aimed at addressing Greece’s actions in the Aegean that violate international law.

“The navigation warnings we issued are not limited to two years, as claimed in Greek media, but were published without a time limit,” the ministry said in a response to questions. The ministry added that the notices emphasize the need for coordination with Türkiye for all research activities conducted within maritime zones and areas of continental shelf interest in the Aegean.

The ministry also said the warnings highlight that military activities carried out in waters surrounding islands with non-militarized status could endanger navigational safety and would be inconsistent with international agreements. It noted that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) would continue to counter unilateral actions that disregard Türkiye’s maritime rights and interests, in line with international law.

Tensions have flared intermittently in recent years between the historic rivals, who remain divided over where their continental shelves begin and end in the Aegean, an area believed to hold significant energy potential and linked to disputes over airspace and overflights.

Last month, Gerapetritis said Greece intends to extend its territorial waters, potentially including areas of the Aegean Sea, despite long-standing Turkish objections. Greece has already expanded its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea from 6 to 12 nautical miles following agreements with Italy, and it has signed a maritime delimitation deal with Egypt in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Athens has avoided similar moves in the Aegean, where Ankara has objected sharply. In 1995, the Turkish Parliament declared a casus belli, or cause for war, if Greece were to unilaterally extend its territorial waters beyond 6 nautical miles in the Aegean, a position Athens claims violates international maritime law.