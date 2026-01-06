On Monday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Portugal, which will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its accession to the European Union. In remarks to Portugal's public broadcaster RTP, Fidan criticized the EU's policy on Türkiye's bid to join the bloc, saying Ankara has long sought full EU membership but that political obstacles have prevented this from being realized. Two years after Portugal signed the Treaty of Accession, Türkiye applied to become a full member of the EU's predecessor, the European Economic Community.

Fidan noted that Türkiye’s inability to fully integrate with the EU, including as a full member, represents a historic missed opportunity for both Türkiye and Europe, arguing that deeper cooperation could have delivered far-reaching strategic gains. Describing the ties between the EU and Türkiye as "historic," he said the two sides complement one another structurally. Highlighting Türkiye’s dynamic economy, young population, advanced defense industry and strategic geographic position, Fidan said that integrating Türkiye’s military capacity and regional influence with the EU could establish a historic partnership benefiting both the region and the wider world. He underscored that while the bloc has succeeded in creating a supranational structure, it has never managed to build a truly civilizational union.

He added that the world today needs unity and integrity that transcend civilizations, allowing different cultures to contribute collectively.

Turning to Gaza, Fidan stressed that the international community must apply sustained pressure to ensure the uninterrupted entry of sufficient food, shelter and humanitarian aid, particularly as winter conditions worsen.

He noted that although a fragile cease-fire is in place and limited aid has been allowed into Gaza, this remains inadequate, emphasizing that allowing civilians to face hunger, displacement and exposure is morally unacceptable.

Addressing the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said Türkiye supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and security but has consistently believed that the conflict can only be resolved through dialogue, a cease-fire and diplomacy.

He noted that the war has evolved beyond a bilateral conflict, causing deep political and economic divisions, triggering energy and food crises, and contributing to broader global instability.

Fidan said Türkiye supports peace initiatives, including efforts by the Trump administration, noting that Ankara’s long-standing mediation efforts align with diplomatic shuttle initiatives aimed at bringing the parties together.

He highlighted that Türkiye remains the only country able to bring both sides to the negotiating table and that Ankara will continue to do everything possible to help end what he described as a meaningless and destructive war.