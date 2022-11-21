Türkiye is calling for all countries to unite on the humanitarian front against terrorist organizations, the enemies of humanity, the country’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy chair, Numan Kurtulmuş, declared in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Monday morning.

“No nation should back terrorist groups to support their own interests,” Kurtulmuş told reporters following an event marking the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

Kurtulmuş’s remarks are particularly noteworthy as they come a week after a terrorist attack killed six people and left 81 others injured in the Turkish metropolitan Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Street, which drew commendations and condolences alike from the international community.

“There is no good or bad terrorism. All nations must fight terrorism indiscriminately. If terrorist groups lose all their support, there wouldn’t be a single terrorist left in the world in a week, in 10 days,” Kurtulmuş argued.

“But unfortunately, we see certain nations that maintain friendly relations, on one hand, and provide support to these terrorist groups on the other. Türkiye is well aware that terrorist groups are used as instruments in the proxy wars of certain powers. We’re also urging all nations to unite on the humanitarian front in the fight against these groups,” he said.

As it is necessary for its national survival, Türkiye must demonstrate its determined stance against terrorism, Kurtulmuş explained.

Referring to the cross-border counterterrorism operations Türkiye has been waging against groups like the PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG in northern Syria and Iraq, Kurtulmuş said: “Just beyond Türkiye’s borders, there is a source of terrorism that has had a heavy cost for Türkiye and bothered the country for decades. Unfortunately, these terrorist groups are not alone for they receive help from certain places, logistical, political, ammunition support and even intelligence support. Operations that will prevent them from harming Türkiye have been ongoing for some time there. These operations are being conducted wherever terrorists are located in the north of both Iraq and Syria as pinpoint operations and air raids.”

The most recent instance is Operation Claw-Sword, launched by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) against the PKK/YPG on Sunday with the intention of eliminating terrorist nests in the said regions and in which it hit at least 89 targets during airstrikes.

In these cross-border operations, no harm comes to the friendly people in neighboring countries, Kurtulmuş assured. “I would like for it to be known that Türkiye never intends to hurt our neighbors. Only the terrorist hideouts are targeted.”

He said Türkiye “must fight terrorism at its root.”

Kurtulmuş was accompanied on his trip by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmedov, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bağcı, YAP Deputy Chair Tahir Bugadov, Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Union of Friendship Deputy Chair Orhan Erdem, AK Party Yalova Representative Ahmet Büyükgümüş and AK Party Deputy Chairs of Foreign Affairs Mehmet Ceylan and Afif Demirkıran.

He first visited Azerbaijan’s late president and YAP founder Heydar Aliyev’s grave and the Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial dedicated to Ottoman soldiers killed during World War I in Azerbaijan.

“We’re here to show Türkiye’s love, solidarity and friendship (with Azerbaijan) on the 30th anniversary of YAP’s foundation,” Kurtulmuş noted.