President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly condemned Israel’s attacks against Palestinians worshipping at the al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line. I condemn the heinous attacks against the first qiblah of Muslims and call on Israeli authorities to immediately stop the attacks,” Erdoğan told an iftar (fast-breaking dinner) gathering with retired citizens in Ankara on Wednesday.

He continued by saying that the violence reflects the Israeli administration’s sense of being trapped amid the recent surge in unrest in the country following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans for judicial reform.

"Palestinians are not alone. Türkiye will never remain silent in face of these attacks," the president said, as he called Israel's policy "oppressive" and "provocative."

Each year, Israeli forces ramp up violent and oppressive policies against Palestinians during the month of Ramadan.

Known for its unbreakable solidarity with Palestinians, Türkiye has been voicing support for the Palestinian cause in the international realm for decades. Turkish authorities emphasize that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions.

Despite the recent rapprochement, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.