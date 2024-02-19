Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama will visit Türkiye on Tuesday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Monday.

The two leaders will co-chair the first meeting of the Türkiye-Albania High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

The meeting will extensively review bilateral ties and discuss steps to be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

They will also touch on regional and global developments, including the protection of stability in the Balkans.

They are also expected to sign numerous documents contributing to Türkiye-Albania ties, the directorate said.

The two countries signed an agreement in 2021 to upgrade their ties to a strategic partnership level. Albania is among the countries Türkiye enjoys good ties with as part of its policy to improve ties with the Balkan countries it has historic ties with. The two countries also have good economic relations. Albania hosts some 300 Turkish companies with Turkish investments amounting to about $3 billion according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Türkiye carries out several development aid projects in Albania. Turkish government agencies also built a hospital in the country and inaugurated it in 2021.