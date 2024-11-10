Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to become a full member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

"The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will soon take its place as a full member in our family council, the Organization of Turkic States. We believe in this and hope for it," Yılmaz told reporters before meeting with TRNC President Ersin Tatar in Ankara.

"As the Turkish world embraces the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots, our unity and solidarity will become even stronger,” he added. He expressed optimism for the TRNC’s future integration into the regional group, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to support its sovereignty and stability. Founded in 2009, the OTS includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as full members, while Hungary, Turkmenistan and the TRNC are observers. The OTS promotes trade, political, cultural and security cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations.

On the Türkiye-TRNC Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement, he said the deal is one of the most concrete indicators of cooperation. Ankara's primary goal is to ensure the Turkish Cypriot community thrives and grows stronger, building on a solid economic foundation, he said, adding: "We are implementing many joint projects to ensure the development and strengthening of the TRNC, aiming to create a strong and dynamic economy. "We are striving to support the development of the TRNC by increasing its prosperity through access to quality public services, infrastructure, health care and social services." The Turkish politician stressed that a lasting solution to the Cyprus issue is a top agenda for Ankara, one that guarantees the legitimate rights and security of the Turkish Cypriots. He said international recognition of the TRNC, along with the establishment of diplomatic, political and economic ties, is essential for achieving peace on the island. "A solution to the Cyprus issue will not only bring peace to the Turkish Cypriots but will also contribute to regional stability and prosperity," Yilmaz said.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement. Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983. July 20, the anniversary of the operation, is celebrated yearly in the TRNC as Peace and Freedom Day. The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute. Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on Cyprus Island based on sovereign equality and equal international status.