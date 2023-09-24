Turkish officials have strongly condemned yet another attack against Islam's holy book, the Quran, after the anti-Muslim group PEGIDA desecrated a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in the Netherlands.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Ankara condemns the spread of these "provocative attacks," which are allowed to be carried out in European countries under the guise of freedom of expression.

"The countries where such attacks have taken place must now take effective measures against these provocations, which are recognized by the United Nations as acts of religious hatred and violations of international law," the statement further said.

Türkiye called on the Dutch authorities to take the necessary actions against the perpetrators and to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The chief adviser to Erdoğan also condemned the recent act against the Quran on X.

"Against these sick provocative acts, these countries and their rulers must now take the necessary measures!" Akif Çağatay Kılıç said.

Also, Türkiye's parliamentary speaker condemned the "despicable act of an Islamophobic fascist."

"We understand once again that the principles that are said to bring Europe together, such as democracy, equality, rule of law, respect for beliefs and cultures are actually ignored when it comes to Islam and Muslims, and that Western countries remain silent as usual in the face of such provocative actions. This situation is shameful and worrying for the future of Europe," Numan Kurtulmuş said on X.

Earlier, Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of PEGIDA, an Islamophobic group, tore down copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in front of embassies of several Muslim countries, including the Turkish Embassy.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate Islam's holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) head Ali Erbaş also spoke on the incident on Sunday, saying that these acts disrupt social peace and human rights.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, for his part, said that no country that is principled on universal human rights can stay silent in the face of these attacks.

“Acts of hate that disregard international law, the latest example of which we saw in the Netherlands, are a clear attack on universal values as well as our religion. Dutch judicial authorities must take immediate action and ensure that those who committed this action are held accountable before the judiciary,” he said.

Türkiye has frequently emphasized that attacks on holy values do not constitute freedom of speech.

Previously, Rasmus Paludan, a Danish far-right politician and leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, continued provocations by burning the Quran in the Swedish cities of Malmo, Norkopin, Jonkoping and Stockholm during the Easter holidays in 2022.

Paludan burned the holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Jan. 21 and the Danish capital, Copenhagen, on Jan. 27.

Wagensveld tore the Quran in a one-person demonstration in The Hague on Jan. 22, under police protection and again on Feb. 13 in the city of Utrecht.

Muslim groups gathered at the site where a demonstration in Rotterdam was planned and held a counter-demonstration. PEGIDA's demonstration was not banned despite the announcement that the group's members would burn the Quran.

On Aug. 18, Wagensveld again tore the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in The Hague.

In Stockholm, Salwan Momika set the Quran on fire under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on June 28, which coincided with the first day of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Momika trampled the Quran and the Iraqi flag under police protection in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm on July 20 and the Swedish Parliament on July 31 and July 14.

Bahrami Marjan, who is of Iranian descent, burned the Quran on Angbybadet beach in Stockholm on Aug. 3 under the protection of police.