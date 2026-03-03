“Türkiye remains focused on peace, stability and diplomacy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said as he urged for peace to prevail in the region stuck between the U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran.

Speaking at an event in Ankara on Tuesday, the president stated: “While events are unfolding in every corner of our geography, as Türkiye, we are resolutely continuing our efforts centered on peace, tranquility and stability.” He added, “Through the peace-oriented diplomacy we are conducting intense efforts to ensure that problems are resolved at the negotiating table through dialogue and negotiations in a fair and equitable manner.”

He outlined that Ankara has mobilized all available means to help the region emerge from the crisis “without further bloodshed and without deepening hostility among brotherly nations.”

Echoing the president, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also on Monday warned that escalating hostilities involving Iran could spiral into a broader regional conflict, disrupt global energy supplies and destabilize financial markets, as Ankara intensifies diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting and return to negotiations.

Speaking at an iftar dinner with Ankara representatives of media organizations, Fidan said preserving stability in Iran and across the wider region is “critical,” stressing that Türkiye is working intensively to ensure calm and helping reestablish a diplomatic track.

Fidan said recent developments risk undermining both the future of the region and global stability.

Türkiye, he emphasized, is pursuing creative diplomatic initiatives and has previously helped delay the outbreak of war. “The war would have started earlier; we delayed it somewhat with our efforts,” he said, adding that the conflict resumed in the midst of negotiations, which Iranian officials have characterized as a betrayal of diplomacy.

Asked whether retaliation by Iran against targets in the region could include Türkiye, Fidan said Ankara always maintains the will and capability to defend itself, regardless of the specific context.

He described the worst-case scenario as a prolonged escalation drawing Iran and the broader region into sustained instability. The crisis, he added, must be examined through multiple lenses: military, security, political, economic and energy.

On the energy front, Fidan warned that any interruption of natural gas flows from Iran or major disruptions to imports from Gulf countries could pose significant risks to global energy security. He also pointed to the Strait of Hormuz as a potential flashpoint. Closure of the strategic waterway, he said, could cause serious turbulence in global financial and energy markets and might compel outside powers to seek a rapid resolution.

Fidan cautioned that if Iran were to directly target U.S. bases located in Arab countries, the risk of a broader regional security crisis would increase. At the same time, he said Tehran appears to be attempting to “generate costs” by striking energy-related targets in the Gulf. However, he suggested that Iran may not receive the external pressure on Washington that it expects from such actions.

“Iran can seriously harass Israel if it uses its missiles and drones effectively,” Fidan noted, adding that the duration and intensity of such exchanges remain uncertain.

Türkiye takes precautions

Fidan said Ankara is closely monitoring movements among various groups in the region and assessing how evolving dynamics might affect local ethnic balances and security calculations. He reiterated that Türkiye’s goal of a “terror-free Türkiye” is linked to achieving a “terror-free region,” encompassing developments in Syria, Iraq and Iran.

He stressed that meaningful steps toward eliminating terrorism require changes in the broader regional equation and that Türkiye continues to evaluate political developments domestically alongside external risks.

Ankara is also in contact with Oman and the United States, while Gulf states face what he called a serious situation. In parallel, Ankara is monitoring the safety of Turkish citizens in the region.

Fidan also announced that approximately 20,000 Turkish nationals, including dual citizens, are in Iran. So far, no Turkish citizen has been killed or injured. Türkiye's three border crossings with Iran remain operational, allowing Turkish and third-country nationals to enter without major problems.

The Foreign Ministry’s consular call center, embassies and consulates are operating around the clock, he said. Around 1,500 citizens have sought information. Airspace closures have complicated travel for some Turks returning from the Gulf, though Saudi Arabia has reopened its airspace, enabling return flights via Riyadh and Jeddah.

Addressing the possibility of a migration wave from Iran, he said contingency planning has been coordinated with the Interior Ministry, disaster management authorities and intelligence services. At present, he said, Iran is not allowing its citizens to leave via the border, and no influx into Türkiye is occurring.

Proceeding diplomacy traffic

Ankara has engaged in intensive shuttle diplomacy over the past three days following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, holding a series of phone calls with regional and European counterparts to push for de-escalation.

After the attacks began on Feb. 28, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his counterparts from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia to discuss the latest developments and possible steps to halt the fighting.

He also held separate calls the same day with the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Spain and Hungary to address the escalating violence.

Additional calls followed with Iran, Oman, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, France and Jordan’s foreign ministers.

European leaders have been in close contact, Fidan said, noting calls from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, French officials, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s counterparts and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On the other hand, responding to questions about the possibility of Iran targeting the island of Cyprus, Fidan said he sees limited risk at present for both the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the island’s south, particularly regarding civilian facilities.

Fidan also warned that the conflict could negatively affect Gaza, where Israel has reportedly halted entry and exit. He said Ankara continues to provide humanitarian assistance and remains ready to support diplomatic platforms aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue.